Germany’s New Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv
(MENAFN) Germany’s recently appointed foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, made his inaugural official journey to Kyiv on Monday, marking his first visit to the Ukrainian capital since taking office last month.
Upon his arrival, Wadephul emphasized Ukraine’s pivotal role in shaping the fate of Europe.
“Ukraine will determine whether our Europe remains a place where freedom and human dignity count – or a continent where violence shifts borders,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office.
He reiterated Berlin’s ongoing commitment to aiding Ukraine, noting that Germany’s focus remains on assisting the country in safeguarding not just its liberty and independence but also the broader safety and freedom of Europe.
Wadephul called Ukraine’s future and freedom “the most important task of our foreign and security policy.”
The minister accused Moscow of striving to “subjugate” Ukraine in the war that has persisted since February 2022.
He contended that Russia is banking on a decline in Europe’s backing for Ukraine.
“We will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine's side so that it can continue to defend itself successfully — with modern air defense and other weapons, with humanitarian and economic aid. That is the promise with which I travel to Kyiv today,” Wadephul declared.
He also leveled criticism at Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming that he refuses to yield on any of his “maximum” demands and instead “wants surrender, not negotiations.”
Wadephul added that efforts will persist to constrain Russia’s capacity to fund the ongoing war through sanctions.
He affirmed that these measures are being pursued “with the utmost pressure” within the EU and alongside partners in the Group of Seven.
