Air Canada Starts Non-Stop Service From Montréal To Edinburgh

Dhaka: Air Canada has officially launched a new non-stop service between Montreal and Edinburgh, strengthening connectivity between Canada and the United Kingdom and expanding the carrier's presence in the competitive transatlantic market.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada, emphasized the significance of this new route:“We are proud to launch service between Montreal and Edinburgh, our latest addition to an increasingly robust transatlantic network.

This connection deepens our commitment to the UK market. The flights are designed to offer seamless connections from across North America to Edinburgh through our Montreal hub.”

The route aims to cater to travelers eager to discover Scotland's historic castles and vibrant arts scene, as well as Scottish visitors longing to explore Canada's natural and cultural diversity.

