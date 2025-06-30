Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air Canada Starts Non-Stop Service From Montréal To Edinburgh


2025-06-30 05:03:40
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air Canada has officially launched a new non-stop service between Montreal and Edinburgh, strengthening connectivity between Canada and the United Kingdom and expanding the carrier's presence in the competitive transatlantic market.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada, emphasized the significance of this new route:“We are proud to launch service between Montreal and Edinburgh, our latest addition to an increasingly robust transatlantic network.

This connection deepens our commitment to the UK market. The flights are designed to offer seamless connections from across North America to Edinburgh through our Montreal hub.”

The route aims to cater to travelers eager to discover Scotland's historic castles and vibrant arts scene, as well as Scottish visitors longing to explore Canada's natural and cultural diversity.

-B

MENAFN30062025000163011034ID1109740242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search