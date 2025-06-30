UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In July 2025?
|Super 98
|Dh2.70
|Dh2.58
|Special 95
|Dh2.58
|Dh2.47
|E-Plus 91
|Dh2.51
|Dh2.39
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you a bit higher as last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Super 98
|Dh137.7
|Dh131.58
|Special 95
|Dh131.58
|Dh125.97
|E-Plus 91
|Dh128.01
|Dh121.89
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Super 98
|Dh167.4
|Dh159.96
|Special 95
|Dh159.96
|Dh153.14
|E-Plus 91
|Dh155.62
|Dh148.18
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Super 98
|Dh199.8
|Dh190.92
|Special 95
|Dh190.92
|Dh182.78
|E-Plus 91
|Dh185.74
|Dh176.86
