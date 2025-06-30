UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In July 2025?

The UAE on Monday, June 30, announced the fuel prices for the month of July 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has hiked the price for the month of July. Petrol prices in the UAE were earlier projected to face upward pressure for July as global oil prices surged earlier in June after the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran, followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows: