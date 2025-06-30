403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK law enforcement investigates ‘death to IDF’ chants at Glastonbury concert
(MENAFN) Police in the UK have launched an investigation following controversial anti-Israel chants during a performance at the Glastonbury music festival. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the Israeli Embassy and UK government officials, who labeled the remarks inflammatory and potentially criminal.
During a Friday set broadcast by the BBC, a member of the punk-rap duo Bob Vylan shouted “Death to the IDF” and other pro-Palestinian slogans. Social media footage showed audience members joining in the chants and waving Palestinian flags.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are reviewing video evidence to assess whether any laws were broken that would warrant a formal criminal investigation.
The Israeli Embassy in London expressed alarm over what it described as “hateful and inflammatory rhetoric” and accused the performer of promoting “ethnic cleansing.” The embassy argued that slogans such as “Death to the IDF” and “From the river to the sea” are calls for the destruction of Israel and Jewish self-determination.
Officials also voiced concern over the crowd’s apparent support for the slogans, warning of the growing normalization of extreme rhetoric and the glorification of violence.
UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has contacted BBC Director General Tim Davie, demanding an explanation. The BBC condemned the on-stage comments as “deeply offensive” and said the performance would not remain available on its streaming platform, BBC iPlayer.
The incident comes amid a wave of pro-Palestinian protests and a reported increase in anti-Semitic incidents globally, fueled by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed since 2023, according to Gaza health authorities, following Israel’s military response to the October 7 Hamas attack, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead and over 200 taken hostage.
During a Friday set broadcast by the BBC, a member of the punk-rap duo Bob Vylan shouted “Death to the IDF” and other pro-Palestinian slogans. Social media footage showed audience members joining in the chants and waving Palestinian flags.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are reviewing video evidence to assess whether any laws were broken that would warrant a formal criminal investigation.
The Israeli Embassy in London expressed alarm over what it described as “hateful and inflammatory rhetoric” and accused the performer of promoting “ethnic cleansing.” The embassy argued that slogans such as “Death to the IDF” and “From the river to the sea” are calls for the destruction of Israel and Jewish self-determination.
Officials also voiced concern over the crowd’s apparent support for the slogans, warning of the growing normalization of extreme rhetoric and the glorification of violence.
UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has contacted BBC Director General Tim Davie, demanding an explanation. The BBC condemned the on-stage comments as “deeply offensive” and said the performance would not remain available on its streaming platform, BBC iPlayer.
The incident comes amid a wave of pro-Palestinian protests and a reported increase in anti-Semitic incidents globally, fueled by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed since 2023, according to Gaza health authorities, following Israel’s military response to the October 7 Hamas attack, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead and over 200 taken hostage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment