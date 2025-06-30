403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Poised to Press Israeli Minister to Seal Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, currently in Washington, DC, is anticipated to face intense pressure to finalize a ceasefire and prisoner exchange arrangement concerning the Gaza conflict, according to Israeli media reports.
Israeli media highlighted that the main obstacles to a ceasefire revolve around Hamas’s insistence on a permanent end to hostilities, contrasting with Israel’s preference for a temporary truce that would allow resumption of combat if necessary.
Additionally, Hamas demands reinstating former systems for humanitarian aid distribution or establishing a new mechanism to replace the existing Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a system supported by Arab intermediaries.
Israel maintains that the GHF—a privately run entity backed by both Israeli and US interests—is critical to preventing Hamas from redirecting aid. However, media noted this arrangement forces Gazans to travel long distances, crossing Israeli military lines to collect food, often under life-threatening fire.
Another media outlet, citing senior White House officials, reported that high-ranking members of President Donald Trump’s administration will urge Dermer to agree on “ending the attacks on Gaza and returning the remaining prisoners.”
US officials reportedly plan to inform Dermer that Israel’s demand to “eliminating Hamas” would be postponed for a later date.
A news agency also observed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks prioritizing the rescue of Israeli hostages in Gaza over his prior goal to “eliminate Hamas” signal a notable shift in Israeli leadership’s focus.
According to media, Israeli military sources say the army has requested the government clarify the war’s next move—either fully taking control of Gaza or negotiating a prisoner swap—with the military favoring the latter option.
The report stressed that Dermer’s visit is partly in preparation for Netanyahu’s upcoming trip to Washington, expected within two weeks, with US officials keen to see an agreement in place beforehand.
Media further revealed that military assessments indicate no significant targets remain in Gaza that can be struck without risking the lives of hostages after nearly 19 months of ground operations.
On June 23, President Trump declared a ceasefire that ended 12 days of fighting between Israel and Iran’s proxies starting June 24. Trump posted a message stating: “Make a deal in Gaza, bring back the (Israeli) hostages,” widely interpreted as a direct appeal to Netanyahu.
Israeli media highlighted that the main obstacles to a ceasefire revolve around Hamas’s insistence on a permanent end to hostilities, contrasting with Israel’s preference for a temporary truce that would allow resumption of combat if necessary.
Additionally, Hamas demands reinstating former systems for humanitarian aid distribution or establishing a new mechanism to replace the existing Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a system supported by Arab intermediaries.
Israel maintains that the GHF—a privately run entity backed by both Israeli and US interests—is critical to preventing Hamas from redirecting aid. However, media noted this arrangement forces Gazans to travel long distances, crossing Israeli military lines to collect food, often under life-threatening fire.
Another media outlet, citing senior White House officials, reported that high-ranking members of President Donald Trump’s administration will urge Dermer to agree on “ending the attacks on Gaza and returning the remaining prisoners.”
US officials reportedly plan to inform Dermer that Israel’s demand to “eliminating Hamas” would be postponed for a later date.
A news agency also observed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks prioritizing the rescue of Israeli hostages in Gaza over his prior goal to “eliminate Hamas” signal a notable shift in Israeli leadership’s focus.
According to media, Israeli military sources say the army has requested the government clarify the war’s next move—either fully taking control of Gaza or negotiating a prisoner swap—with the military favoring the latter option.
The report stressed that Dermer’s visit is partly in preparation for Netanyahu’s upcoming trip to Washington, expected within two weeks, with US officials keen to see an agreement in place beforehand.
Media further revealed that military assessments indicate no significant targets remain in Gaza that can be struck without risking the lives of hostages after nearly 19 months of ground operations.
On June 23, President Trump declared a ceasefire that ended 12 days of fighting between Israel and Iran’s proxies starting June 24. Trump posted a message stating: “Make a deal in Gaza, bring back the (Israeli) hostages,” widely interpreted as a direct appeal to Netanyahu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment