Heavy Rains Batter Western Venezuela
(MENAFN) Western Venezuela remains battered by relentless heavy rainfall, causing rivers to burst their banks across multiple states and leaving hundreds of homes damaged, officials reported Sunday.
In Merida state, Governor Arnaldo Sanchez confirmed that the flooding and rains have impacted at least 370 residences, with 103 homes completely destroyed.
Sharing updates on social media, Sanchez revealed that more than two tons of relief supplies have been delivered to communities in the Andean highlands. He added that security forces and members of Civil Protection have been rapidly deployed to assist those affected.
In Zulia state, Governor Luis Caldera informed state-run media that efforts are underway to support 16 communities suffering from floods caused by the overflowing Chama River.
Caldera noted that residents impacted by the floods are being provided with food, potable water, tents, and other vital resources.
Meanwhile, in Apure state, Mayor Jackson Barbosa reported that two rivers overflowing have cut off access to communities in the town of Andres Eloy Blanco.
