Global AI Summit Kicks Off in Geneva

2025-07-10 08:05:48
(MENAFN) The seventh annual AI for Good Global Summit commenced Tuesday in Geneva, uniting global policymakers, tech leaders, and civil society members to assess how artificial intelligence can be harnessed for the greater good.

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with the Swiss government and more than 40 United Nations agencies, the four-day event is underway at the Palexpo convention center. Its mission: to translate AI’s vast potential into tangible solutions addressing critical global issues such as climate change, public health, education, and equitable development.

Hundreds of speakers are slated to participate, including officials from government bodies, the private sector, academic institutions, and international organizations.

The summit features live demonstrations of real-world AI applications, a sprawling exhibition floor presenting next-generation innovations, and networking hubs aimed at accelerating collaboration. In addition, focused sessions will delve into the ethical considerations and regulatory structures essential for guiding AI use worldwide, as detailed on the summit’s official website.

