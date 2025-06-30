403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Presses for 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Egypt is actively working on a fresh proposal aimed at achieving a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, tied to the release of Israeli hostages and the accelerated delivery of humanitarian aid, the country’s foreign minister announced Sunday evening.
“We’re working toward a durable solution and a permanent ceasefire,” said Badr Abdelatty during a televised interview with a local broadcaster.
The plan, he explained, is a coordinated initiative involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, and is being presented as “a first step” toward securing a long-term halt to the fighting.
“What’s on the table now is a 60-day truce in exchange for the release of a number of Israeli hostages and the swift delivery of aid to Gaza, including medical supplies,” he added.
Abdelatty emphasized that the proposed deal is meant to build momentum for a permanent cessation of hostilities, ultimately paving the way for the implementation of the previously brokered Jan. 19 agreement.
This move, he said, “would create momentum to move toward a lasting ceasefire, eventually leading to the implementation of the Jan. 19 agreement.”
He reiterated that the initiative is “only a first step,” urging that it must lead into a subsequent phase focused on ending the conflict altogether.
“There is an American vision and understanding of the importance of including guarantees in any upcoming agreement to ensure the sustainability of a ceasefire,” Abdelatty noted.
He also cautioned that “a resumption of (Israeli) aggression would pose a major threat to regional stability.”
Back in January, Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. brokered a three-stage ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hamas. The deal was designed to gradually end the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has drawn global condemnation.
However, that agreement disintegrated after Israel resumed its attacks on March 18.
Since launching its offensive in October 2023, the Israeli military has continued to reject global appeals for a ceasefire, conducting operations that have killed approximately 56,500 Palestinians—most of them women and children.
In a major legal development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military campaign in the enclave.
“We’re working toward a durable solution and a permanent ceasefire,” said Badr Abdelatty during a televised interview with a local broadcaster.
The plan, he explained, is a coordinated initiative involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, and is being presented as “a first step” toward securing a long-term halt to the fighting.
“What’s on the table now is a 60-day truce in exchange for the release of a number of Israeli hostages and the swift delivery of aid to Gaza, including medical supplies,” he added.
Abdelatty emphasized that the proposed deal is meant to build momentum for a permanent cessation of hostilities, ultimately paving the way for the implementation of the previously brokered Jan. 19 agreement.
This move, he said, “would create momentum to move toward a lasting ceasefire, eventually leading to the implementation of the Jan. 19 agreement.”
He reiterated that the initiative is “only a first step,” urging that it must lead into a subsequent phase focused on ending the conflict altogether.
“There is an American vision and understanding of the importance of including guarantees in any upcoming agreement to ensure the sustainability of a ceasefire,” Abdelatty noted.
He also cautioned that “a resumption of (Israeli) aggression would pose a major threat to regional stability.”
Back in January, Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. brokered a three-stage ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hamas. The deal was designed to gradually end the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has drawn global condemnation.
However, that agreement disintegrated after Israel resumed its attacks on March 18.
Since launching its offensive in October 2023, the Israeli military has continued to reject global appeals for a ceasefire, conducting operations that have killed approximately 56,500 Palestinians—most of them women and children.
In a major legal development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military campaign in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment