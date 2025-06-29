Separate Traffic Advisory For 8Th, 9Th & 10Th Muharram To Follow: SSP Traffic

The advisory, covering key dates and routes, aims to facilitate hassle-free travel for both commuters and mourners during the sacred month of mourning. The diversions will primarily affect the Rainawari–Hazratbal road, Zadibal, Hawal, and Lalbazar areas - known hubs of major Muharram congregations.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat , said that separate traffic diversion plans for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram - which witness the largest processions - will be notified separately in due course.

According to the advisory, the traffic diversion schedule is as follows:

June 30 (4th Muharram): Rainawari–Hazratbal road & Zadibal, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

July 1 (5th Muharram): Rainawari–Hazratbal & Zadibal, 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

July 2 (6th Muharram): Zadibal, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

July 3 (7th Muharram): Rainawari–Hazratbal, 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM

July 4 (8th Muharram): Zadibal, 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM

July 5 (9th Muharram): Rainawari–Hazratbal & Zadibal, 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM

July 6 (10th Muharram – Ashura): Zadibal, 4:00 AM to 6:00 PM

July 7 (11th Muharram): Rainawari–Hazratbal & Zadibal, 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM

July 8 (12th Muharram): Bagwanpora, Lalbazar, 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM

July 21 (25th Muharram): Zadibal, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Alternative Routes:

To ease congestion, alternate arrangements have been made:

Traffic from Lal Chowk to Hazratbal will be diverted via Khanyar–Dastgeer Sahib–Nowhatta–Hawal–Lalbazar .

Vehicles from Hazratbal to the city centre will be routed through Saderbal–Lalbazar .

Movement from Gojwara will be redirected via Hawal–Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road) .

The department has urged commuters to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with on-ground personnel. Any additional changes required on the designated days will be communicated in real time.

“For timely updates and assistance, citizens are advised to stay connected with the official communication channels of Srinagar Traffic Police ,” officials said.