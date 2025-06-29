Germany, Israel Unite After Iran Missile Strike Global Outcry Over Bat Yam Attack
German Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Israeli FM Gideon Saar visited Bat Yam, where Iranian missiles killed 9 civilians on June 15. The visit follows Iran's retaliation to Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting its nuclear program. Dobrindt condemned the attack and pledged unwavering support for Israel. Saar urged global action, especially after Iran blocked IAEA inspections. As tensions spiral, the US joined in with 'Operation Midnight Hammer', bombing Iran's key nuke sites. Iran then struck US bases in Syria, Qatar, and Iraq.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment