Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injuries Reported As Russia Launches Another Drone Strike On Kherson

2025-06-29 03:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The strike occurred around 17:30 in the Korabelnyi district. Both victims suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel injuries. The man is reportedly in serious condition. Medical personnel transported both individuals to hospital for treatment.

Read also: Russian drone attack injures civilian in Kherson

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that a 35-year-old local resident, who was injured in a Russian drone attack the previous day, sought medical attention.

He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the forearm. Doctors provided the necessary treatment and prescribed outpatient care.

“Russian forces targeted the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with another UAV. A 52-year-old man was wounded in the strike. He sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head and legs,” the report said.

The man is currently hospitalized in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, on Sunday, Russian troops attacked a 45-year-old man in Kherson with a drone.

