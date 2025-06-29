Rainn Wilson Recounts 'Struggle' On 'The Office' Sets After Steve Carell Left

Actor Rainn Wilson recently opened up about the difficulties filming The Office after Steve Carell left the show in 2011.

Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, discussed his experience working on the comedy series for nine seasons with podcast hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer.

Recommended For You

The Office co-star admitted in the interview that it was challenging for the cast and production to continue the show after they lost their leading man.

"When Steve left, then it was a little bit chaotic of trying to figure out the tone of the show and who's the lead and, how are we telling these stories without, you know, the comic engine of the show, which is Michael Scott, and without one of the greatest comic actors in American history at the center of our show," Wilson was quoted as saying by Variety. "That was also a struggle."

However, Wilson shared that Carell's departure didn't surprise him or their other cast members because he was "such a big movie star at the time", hence making it evident for him to exit.

Once Carrell left The Office, he starred in several films including Crazy, Stupid Love, the Despicable Me franchise, Hope Springs and The Way Way Back.

Carell received extensive critical acclaim for portraying Michael Scott in the NBC series.

During his six years on the sitcom, he was nominated six times for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the Emmys.

The series continued for two seasons without Carell before ending in 2013, in which he made a surprise return as Scott in the series finale.

A new iteration of The Office, called The Paper, has been picked up as an upcoming mockumentary series set to debut on Peacock in September.