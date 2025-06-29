Al Haydos Comes Out Of Retirement As Qatar Target World Cup Spot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar superstar Hassan Al Haydos will make a dramatic return to international football, just months after his retirement.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) yesterday announced that the former Qatar captain will rejoin the Al Annabi squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs.

The veteran striker's return comes following a request of the new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who aims to inject Al Haydos' valuable experience into the squad ahead of the high-stakes matches.

In a statement released yesterday, the QFA said:“Hassan Al Haydos is at the forefront of the national team squad for the 2026 World Cup qualification play-offs, in a positive move responding to coach Julen Lopetegui's request to strengthen the team with experienced players.”

QFA reiterated the importance of the return of the 34-year-old as Qatar aims to secure a ticket to next FIFA World Cup, adding:“His presence is expected to bring both technical and emotional value, providing leadership and support in the pursuit of the big dream that will delight Al Annabi's fans - the dream of securing a place at the World Cup.”

Al Haydos is Qatar's most-capped player with a massive number of 183 appearances. The Al Sadd player has scored 41 goals for his country and was monumental in guiding Al Annabi to two AFC Asian Cup title wins. He announced his retirement in March 2024, ending a glorious 16-year international career on a high note right after Qatar's second consecutive Asian Cup title.

Despite retiring from international action, Al Haydos continued to play his role at Al Sadd. He recently renewed his contract with the Qatar Stars League champions.

Al Haydos' return will be a major boost for the national side as Lopetegui looks to strengthen his side with a blend of youth and experience at the play-offs after the team finished fourth in their third-round qualifying group, missing out on an automatic berth.

The teams that placed third and fourth in each of the three third-round groups will be regrouped into two new pools for the next stage. The stakes remain high as top teams of each group will go straight to the World Cup, while the second-placed sides will move on to the fifth and final round of qualification.

The fourth-round draw will be held on July 17, with matches kicking off in October.