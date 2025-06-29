Ferrari Rocked As Boss Vasseur Misses Austrian GP

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria: Ferrari's preparations for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix were rocked with the shock departure hours before the race of team boss Fred Vasseur.

The team said he had departed urgently for personal reasons adding that deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio was taking his place for the race.

In a statement, Ferrari said: "Fred will not be at the track today because he has had to return home for personal reasons. Deputy Team Principal, Jerome d'Ambrosio will stand in for him."

The team gave no further explanation for the sudden announcement that comes as Ferrari seek a strong result after several turbulent weeks following a disappointing start to the season.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton delivered good laps in qualifying to take second and fourth positions on the grid.

For Hamilton, it is his best starting spot since joining Ferrari this year.

Vasseur has been under increasing pressure following critical reporting in the Italian media of his management and staff recruitment which he addressed when he hit back during a news conference at the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago.