Egypt states plan to continue with natural gas deliveries
(MENAFN) Egypt announced plans to resume natural gas deliveries to several factories starting Friday, after recent disruptions caused by the conflict between Israel and Iran, according to statements from the country’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
Madbouly explained during a cabinet meeting in the northern coastal city of New Alamein that gas pumping to factories, which had been paused due to shortages in supply, would recommence Friday morning. He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring steady energy access to support the industrial sector as part of Egypt’s broader economic and social development strategy.
During the period of conflict, Egypt implemented an emergency response plan which involved cutting gas supplies to some factories and switching power plants to run on fuel oil and diesel to maintain electricity generation.
The disruption was linked to the shutdown of Israel’s Leviathan offshore gas field, a critical source of gas exports for both Egypt and Jordan. NewMed Energy, an Israeli company, announced that operations at Leviathan were expected to restart within hours.
The recent conflict began on June 13 when Israel conducted large-scale airstrikes against Iranian nuclear and strategic sites. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets. The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday.
