Turkish Authorities Arrest 17 Suspects Over Recent Forest Fires, Says Justice Minister

MENAFN - AzerNews) Individuals believed to be involved in forest fires across various provinces in Türkiye have been taken into custody, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on his X account,reports.

The minister stated that 17 suspects have been detained as part of the investigations carried out by the prosecutor's office.

He added that the fires occurred in multiple provinces between June 26 and 28.

Additionally, the minister mentioned that, as a precaution, inmates were evacuated from a correctional facility in Bilecik Province, where a forest fire also took place.