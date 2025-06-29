Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Authorities Arrest 17 Suspects Over Recent Forest Fires, Says Justice Minister

Turkish Authorities Arrest 17 Suspects Over Recent Forest Fires, Says Justice Minister


2025-06-29 07:04:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Individuals believed to be involved in forest fires across various provinces in Türkiye have been taken into custody, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on his X account, Azernews reports.

The minister stated that 17 suspects have been detained as part of the investigations carried out by the prosecutor's office.

He added that the fires occurred in multiple provinces between June 26 and 28.

Additionally, the minister mentioned that, as a precaution, inmates were evacuated from a correctional facility in Bilecik Province, where a forest fire also took place.

MENAFN29062025000195011045ID1109737728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search