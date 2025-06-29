Yekaterinburg Court In Russia Mandated Custody Of Another Azerbaijani Citizen
12:51 (GMT+4) Another individual involved in the case, Akif Safarov, born in 1963, has been brought to the courtroom.
Like the other detainees, he is suspected of participating in events that occurred in Yekaterinburg during the early 2000s.
The investigators are requesting that he be held in pre-trial detention. The court session is being conducted in private.
Initial information suggests that Safarov is the manager of the "Caspian" café in Yekaterinburg. He is married and has grown-up children.
12:19 (GMT+4) Mazahir Safarov has been placed in custody for 22 days as part of the trial involving nine Azerbaijanis who were forcibly detained in Yekaterinburg.
He and several other Azerbaijanis are charged with contract killings. Some of them are scheduled to be sentenced today.
The acting Azerbaijani Consul General in Yekaterinburg, Shokhrat Mustafayev, along with Shahin Shikhlinsky, head of the public organization "Azerbaijan-Ural" and leader of the Azerbaijani community in Yekaterinburg, are also involved in the trial.
On the morning of June 27, Russian Federal Security Service officers raided the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. During the operation, two Azerbaijanis-brothers of Seyfaddin Huseynli-were killed. Several others were detained.
