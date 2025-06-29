403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian President, British PM discuss aftermath of Iran-Israel ceasefire
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone to discuss the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, encouraging diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully, according to official statements.
Both leaders stressed the importance to "commit to a return to the negotiating table for a peaceful resolution of the crisis and to refrain from resorting to military force." They welcomed the relative calm that followed the ceasefire, which took effect earlier this week after nearly two weeks of escalating conflict.
The confrontation began on June 13 when Israel launched a series of air raids on Iranian nuclear and strategic locations. Iran responded with overnight attacks involving missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory. The situation was de-escalated after unexpected U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, which played a key role in halting further escalation.
President Sisi emphasized the need to maintain and build upon the current period of calm by achieving "an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip" and enabling swift delivery of humanitarian assistance to residents of the enclave.
He reaffirmed Egypt’s consistent stance on addressing the Palestinian issue, urging the global community to pursue "a just and comprehensive solution" through the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Prime Minister Starmer, in turn, commended Egypt’s contributions to regional peace and reiterated Britain’s "keenness to coordinate and consult with Egypt on various regional issues of common interest."
Both leaders also highlighted the strength of the relationship between their nations and expressed mutual interest in deepening cooperation in trade, investment, and other economic sectors.
Both leaders stressed the importance to "commit to a return to the negotiating table for a peaceful resolution of the crisis and to refrain from resorting to military force." They welcomed the relative calm that followed the ceasefire, which took effect earlier this week after nearly two weeks of escalating conflict.
The confrontation began on June 13 when Israel launched a series of air raids on Iranian nuclear and strategic locations. Iran responded with overnight attacks involving missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory. The situation was de-escalated after unexpected U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, which played a key role in halting further escalation.
President Sisi emphasized the need to maintain and build upon the current period of calm by achieving "an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip" and enabling swift delivery of humanitarian assistance to residents of the enclave.
He reaffirmed Egypt’s consistent stance on addressing the Palestinian issue, urging the global community to pursue "a just and comprehensive solution" through the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Prime Minister Starmer, in turn, commended Egypt’s contributions to regional peace and reiterated Britain’s "keenness to coordinate and consult with Egypt on various regional issues of common interest."
Both leaders also highlighted the strength of the relationship between their nations and expressed mutual interest in deepening cooperation in trade, investment, and other economic sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment