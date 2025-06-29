403
Protests Sweep Kenya, Leaving 16 Killed, 400 Injured
(MENAFN) Widespread violent protests sweeping Kenya have resulted in at least 16 deaths and over 400 people injured, Amnesty International Kenya reported Thursday.
The organization revealed allegations that some police officers have been encouraging victims’ families to skip postmortem examinations and proceed straight to burial, according to a statement from Amnesty International.
The human rights group called on victims and their relatives to carefully document medical evidence, demand independent postmortems, and refrain from burying loved ones without full clarity on the causes of death.
The unrest erupted as thousands of Kenyans took to the streets on Wednesday, commemorating the one-year anniversary of last year’s explosive anti-Finance Bill protests on June 25, 2024. That day saw a dramatic storming of parliament, police gunfire, and more than 60 fatalities.
President William Ruto’s government came under heavy criticism for its handling of the 2024 demonstrations, which also caused widespread destruction of property.
The authorities eventually confirmed deaths and disappearances connected to the upheaval. In a bold political move, Ruto dissolved almost his entire Cabinet in July, retaining only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, while vowing to build a "broad-based government."
Fueled by public outrage over soaring living costs and contentious tax policies, protests in major cities like Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa escalated into some of the most intense in recent memory.
What began as economic grievances quickly evolved into calls for President Ruto’s resignation.
