Panel Discusses Strengthening Ethical Frameworks In Humanitarian Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The Doha Forum and the Global Humanitarian Forum held a high-level panel discussion at the UK Parliament in London on humanitarian diplomacy in a fragmented world. The session aimed to address the urgent need to strengthen ethical frameworks in humanitarian work amidst the growing number of international crises.

The session was moderated by director of programs at the Global Humanitarian Forum Dr. Fatiha Serour. It focused on the foundations of drafting a global code of ethics for humanitarian diplomacy.

The discussion emphasized neutrality, fairness in partnerships, and the protection of international humanitarian law.

General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari said that humanitarian diplomacy is facing unprecedented challenges due to increasingly complex crises, rising political polarization, and declining trust. She highlighted that the discussions raised a crucial question on whether a global ethical code truly enhance the fairness, integrity, and effectiveness of humanitarian response.

Al Kuwari added that the Doha Forum, drawing on the State of Qatar's longstanding diplomatic values, believes in principled neutrality, inclusive dialogue, and a strong commitment to international law as essential pillars.