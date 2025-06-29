MECC Issues Safe Sea Turtle Rescue Guidelines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has released guidelines on safely rescuing sea turtles found entangled in fishing nets, emphasising that their protection is a shared responsibility. This initiative aims to educate the public and marine enthusiasts on the correct and safe procedures to handle these vulnerable creatures without causing further harm.

Sea turtles, vital to marine ecosystems, often face threats from discarded fishing gear. Being prepared with the right knowledge can significantly increase their chances of survival. The MECC's detailed instructions outline a four-step process for safe intervention when encountering an entangled sea turtle.

When a sea turtle is found in a net, the first and foremost step is to avoid lifting it by its front or rear flippers, as these limbs are delicate and can be easily injured if mishandled.

The second crucial step involves lifting the sea turtle gently from its shell, either from the front or the back, as this provides a stable and secure grip without putting pressure on its limbs or internal organs. Once the turtle is securely held, the third step is to carefully cut away the fishing net using scissors, ensuring no harm comes to the turtle, with precision and caution being vital to avoid accidental cuts to its skin or shell.

Finally, after freeing the turtle from the net, the fourth step requires individuals to release it back into the sea gently from a low-lying area of a boat, ensuring it is far from the engine, which prevents the turtle from being injured by the propeller and allows it to swim away safely into deeper waters.

The MECC also provides important advice for interactions with sea turtles on beaches, especially during their nesting period (April to August). It is crucial that individuals do not approach or drive over nesting sites, but instead maintain a respectful distance from nesting turtles and their areas. Furthermore, one should avoid contact with eggs or hatchlings at all times, as disturbing them can have severe consequences for their survival.