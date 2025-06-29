403
German law enforcement initiates nationwide crackdown on online ‘hate speech’
(MENAFN) German authorities have initiated a countrywide campaign against alleged online hate speech, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) announced. The majority of the over 140 criminal investigations—approximately two-thirds—are linked to right-wing ideologies, many involving offensive comments aimed at politicians, according to media reports.
The BKA noted that while most cases involve right-wing activity, there are also isolated incidents connected to religious, left-wing, or foreign ideological motives. Charges under investigation include incitement to hatred, the use of banned symbols, support for criminal acts, and personal insults.
Law enforcement carried out more than 65 searches and conducted numerous interviews as part of the operation. So far, no arrests have been made. The BKA has urged the public to help combat online hate by reporting offensive content to authorities or internet service providers.
The crackdown coincided with the 12th national Action Day against “criminal hate postings.” North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul praised the effort, stating that those who spread digital hate “must not be allowed to hide behind their phones or computers.”
The campaign also came just one day after Germany’s top administrative court overturned a government-imposed ban on Compact magazine. The federal interior ministry had labeled the outlet as “right-wing extremist” and claimed it was promoting unconstitutional views through its criticism of migration policies. However, the court ruled that the magazine’s content, while exaggerated, fell within acceptable boundaries of political commentary. While accepting the ruling, the interior ministry defended the right to impose media bans in specific cases, arguing they do not equate to unlawful censorship.
