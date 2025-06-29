403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medvedev claims ‘yapping b*****s in Brussels a direct threat to Russia’
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has accused the European Union of becoming a hostile power toward Russia, claiming it now poses as much of a threat as NATO. In a fiery post on Telegram, Medvedev asserted that the EU has abandoned its original role as an economic union and is evolving into a militarized bloc aimed at confronting Moscow.
According to Medvedev, Brussels has become Russia’s true adversary, arming Ukraine and expanding its defense industry to produce weapons and military facilities directly on Ukrainian territory. He alleged that the EU is training Ukrainian forces with the explicit goal of attacking Russian citizens and carrying out terrorist acts, while also using profits from frozen Russian assets to fund these operations.
He harshly criticized EU leadership, referring to them as “Brusselian cockroaches” and “narrow-minded,” and dismissed their strategy as rooted in a fictitious “Russia threat.” Medvedev described the modern EU as filled with “weapons, rainbow freaks, and yapping bitches,” concluding that the bloc is a clear and present danger to Russia. However, he added that this would not prevent Russia from pursuing bilateral ties with individual European countries.
Ukraine's ongoing push to join both the EU and NATO also drew Medvedev's ire. While Russia previously did not oppose Ukraine's EU aspirations, he now sees potential membership as a security risk. He suggested two potential outcomes: either the EU rejects Ukraine’s candidacy, or Ukraine ceases to exist as a state capable of joining.
Ukraine applied for EU membership in 2022 and received candidate status that same year. Full admission requires approval from all 27 EU member states, and the European Commission has indicated that Ukraine could potentially join by 2029, pending progress in key reforms.
