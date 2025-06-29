403
Will Israel obey Trump again with another ceasefire?
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities expressed surprise over recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an impending ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by various sources.
According to individuals involved in the ongoing prisoner negotiations, there was no indication of any breakthrough between Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that would support Trump's claims. These officials dismissed Trump’s statement as “nothing more than political wishful thinking.”
The current U.S. administration reportedly backs a comprehensive deal that would involve a ceasefire, the return of Israeli hostages, and a formal end to the conflict—potentially paving the way for further diplomatic normalization in the region.
Despite this, officials speaking at a press conference in Washington said they were confused about Trump’s confidence when he declared, “We think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire.” They stated that there had been no notifications or indications of meaningful progress in the ongoing talks related to a prisoner swap.
Negotiations are said to be continuing behind closed doors, with Qatar and Egypt playing mediating roles. However, these discussions have so far yielded no tangible results.
Officials also rejected claims circulating in some media outlets that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was planning a visit to the region, saying no such trip was scheduled.
Sources believe Trump may be trying to capitalize on the recent momentum generated by the official declaration of an end to the Israel-Iran conflict, which the president announced last week, in an effort to secure another political victory.
