3 Possible Outcomes For WWE Night Of Champions 2025'S Main Event Between John Cena And CM Punk

WWE Night of Champions 2025 could mark a major turning point in the Cena-Punk saga. From clean finishes to surprise cash-ins, here are three possible endings fans should brace for.

John Cena, now reigning as the Undisputed WWE Champion after turning heel at WrestleMania 41, has steamrolled over big names like Randy Orton and R-Truth in recent months.

A clean win over CM Punk at Night of Champions would solidify his new persona and position him as the dominant force in WWE heading into SummerSlam. The win could also build momentum toward a rematch against Cody Rhodes.

Triple H's WWE has become known for unexpected twists. Despite Cena being the clear favorite, Seth Rollins could shock the audience by cashing in during the Punk vs. Cena match, converting it into a triple threat on the spot.

Backed by his faction, Rollins might steal a win and leave as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The twist could pave the way for Cena to gradually shift back into a fan-favorite role in the final stretch of his legendary career.

Seth Rollins, holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, remains a looming threat. With his past of cash-in chaos, Rollins might look to insert himself into the Cena vs. Punk match at Night of Champions 2025. But just as he's about to pull off another heist, Roman Reigns could return and destroy Rollins, exacting revenge for the RAW beatdown post-WrestleMania.

The interruption not only prevents the cash-in but also sets the stage for a SummerSlam clash between Reigns and Rollins.