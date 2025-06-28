403
Armed Clash Leaves 13 Soldiers, 14 Militants Dead N. Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 28 (KUNA) -- A security operation after a deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Saturday killed 13 security personnel and 14 militants.
According to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a security forces convoy was targeted on Saturday in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan tribal district in KPK.
"A vehicle borne suicide bomber attempted to explode himself on a security forces convoy, who was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design," said ISPR.
However, in their desperation, an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed by the "Indian sponsored" militants into one of the vehicles of the leading group.
"It confirmed that 13 brave sons of soil embraced martyrdom while three innocent civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured. It further said that in the ensuing sanitization operations, militants were pursued and after intense fire exchange, 14 militants were killed by the security forces.
The military vowed that the operations in the area would continue, and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.
"The security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs," the ISPR concluded.
Earlier in the day, Provincial Chief Minister confirmed that eight security personnel were killed in a suicide blast in North Waziristan.
On Tuesday, at least two soldiers of the Pakistan army and 11 militants were killed during a security operation in South Waziristan tribal district of KPK.
The suicide blast comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)
