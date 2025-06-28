3 Hours, 594 Personnel: As Delhi Slept, Mega Mock Drill Conducted At Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
As many as 594 personnel from different forces jointly participated in the mock exercise. Senior officials were present during the exercise.
The mock drill in the Rajiv Chowk metro station involved the imitation of various high-risk scenarios - including a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) attack, a terrorist strike, a hostage situation, and an IED blast.
The agencies that participated in the mock drill were - Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), DMRP, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, DCD, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi SWAT, Delhi Police, New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC), and the Intelligence Bureau.Also Read | Mock drill in Chandigarh tomorrow - Check blackout timings, areas Mock drill in Bhopal
Earlier, a Joint team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and the Indian Army conducted a mock drill in view of flood prevention and rescue operations at Bada Talab in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday.Also Read | Authorities conduct mock emergency drill at Sikkim's Pakyong airport
The mock drill aimed to ensure a quick and coordinated response in the event of an emergency, enhance efficiency in rescue and relief operations, and strengthen cooperation and coordination among various agencies. During the joint exercise, relief, search, and rescue operations were demonstrated, taking into account the scenario of a flood.
The team practised dealing with emergency situations , such as evacuating people trapped on the island, rescuing those trapped in houses or trees, and saving them with the help of boats and ropes. The team of NDRF-SDRF and army personnel demonstrated their preparations using flood relief equipment and modern techniques.Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India targets HQs of terror outfits JeM, LeT, Hizbul
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS, Home) J N Kansotiya said, "Today, a mock drill was conducted by our Army and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team. Efforts were made to deal with flood situations and to rescue people affected by them. Different situations were created in this mock drill, such as rescuing someone stuck on an island or trapped in a house surrounded by water or trees. Our army personnel performed the exercises in the mock drill."
The civil administration takes the assistance of the Army when required during field operations, which helps in saving the lives of people. The SDRF team also gets help with it, he added.
