June 28, 2025 1:14 am - How Property Valuation In Byron Bay Impacts Estate Planning: NSW Valuers Share Little-Known Risks

BYRON BAY, NSW – 24 June 2025 – A leading team of property valuers in Byron Bay is sounding the alarm on a growing issue affecting estate planning across Northern NSW. Asset Advisory Property Consultants, based in Lennox Head, is helping families and legal professionals understand how incorrect or outdated property valuation in Byron Bay could lead to serious tax liabilities, disputes, and loss of entitlements during estate transfers.

With property values in the Byron Shire continuing to fluctuate, especially in high-demand coastal zones, accurate and up-to-date valuations have become a cornerstone of effective estate and succession planning. The firm is urging accountants, solicitors, and families to engage qualified valuers to avoid financial and legal surprises during probate, asset division, or intergenerational transfers.

“Too often we see estates undervalued or incorrectly assessed due to reliance on automated tools or generic market estimates,” said Jeremy Rutledge, Director of Asset Advisory Property Consultants.“As trusted property valuers in Byron Bay, we regularly assist legal and financial professionals who are brought in too late-after tax complications or family disagreements have already begun.”

The firm highlights several overlooked risks including mismatches in market vs. retrospective value at the date of death, failure to factor in capital gains tax implications, and assumptions made from outdated sales data.

These issues can delay settlements, reduce inheritances, and attract unnecessary scrutiny from the ATO. With property often forming the largest asset in an estate, a formal valuation is not just a legal requirement. It's a protective measure.

Rutledge adds that demand for formal estate valuations has increased in recent years, particularly in Byron Bay and nearby coastal areas where property prices have surged. The firm's experienced team of certified valuers provides detailed, ATO-compliant reports that meet the specific needs of probate, family law, and SMSF scenarios. Asset Advisory also supports law firms and trustees with ongoing consulting for complex property portfolios and multi-heir estates.

Families, solicitors, and financial advisers seeking expert guidance are encouraged to learn more about proper property valuation. Contact Asset Advisory Property Consultants today.

About Asset Advisory Property Consultants

Asset Advisory Property Consultants is a specialist valuation and advisory firm based in Lennox Head, NSW. The team provides trusted, independent valuation services across Northern NSW and Southern Queensland, with a focus on property valuation, business valuation, and quantity surveying. Serving both private clients and professionals, the firm is widely recognised for its accuracy, industry expertise, and commitment to helping clients make informed decisions about property, estates, and investment.

