Umm Salal Signs Ghanaian Midfielder Michael Baidoo Until 2028

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Umm Salal SC has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo from English Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

In a statement released today, the club confirmed that Baidoo has signed a three-year contract that will keep him with Umm Salal until 2028. He is expected to join the team in time for pre-season preparations.

Baidoo, a Ghana international, made 11 appearances for Plymouth Argyle in the English second tier last season. Although he did not score any goals during that stint, the 25-year-old is known for his dynamic midfield presence and tactical versatility.

This marks Umm Salal's first signing of the current summer transfer window, signaling the beginning of the club's rebuilding phase. The move follows the recent departures of Dutch defender Kenji Jewell, Moroccan midfielder Marouane Loudani, and French head coach Patrice Beaumelle.

After narrowly securing their place in the Qatar Stars League with a 2-1 playoff victory over Al Markhiya, Umm Salal is actively working to reinforce its roster with key additions aimed at improving its performance in the upcoming season.