For Student Visa Applications In Panama The U.S. Embassy Requires Open Social Media Accounts -
“This will facilitate the necessary investigation to establish identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law,” the statement from the diplomatic headquarters detailed.
At the end of May, the interview process for applicants for visas to study in the United States was interrupted. On June 20, US media reported that the State Department had resumed processing visa applications. However, officials, especially those from those surveyed in each country, will analyze the candidates' online presence for“hostility” toward the United States.
This measure has drawn criticism from human rights advocates because it requires visa applicants not to criticize the US Government administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment