Spain demands sanctions on Israelis
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called on the European Union to take decisive action against Israel by suspending its long-standing trade agreement and halting all arms sales, citing human rights violations in Gaza.
Speaking ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday, Albares argued that Israel’s continued actions in Gaza demand a strong European response. He urged the bloc to immediately suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs a €68 billion ($73 billion) trade relationship and makes the EU Israel’s largest trading partner.
“If the agreement is based on human rights, then it’s only logical that we suspend it now,” Albares stated. He also pushed for a weapons embargo and sanctions against individuals undermining efforts toward a two-state solution.
Spain’s position reflects growing discomfort across Europe regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza. Countries such as the UK, France, and the Netherlands have also considered imposing restrictions in recent months. In May, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged a “strong majority” of member states favored reassessing the agreement.
According to a leaked EU foreign policy document cited by The Guardian, there is evidence suggesting that Israel may be violating human rights obligations under Article 2 of the Association Agreement. The internal report, referencing findings from the UN and the International Court of Justice, was prepared in response to a request last month from 17 member states led by the Netherlands.
The pressure comes in the wake of Israel’s military response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, which killed 1,200 people and resulted in over 200 hostages being taken. Since then, Gaza’s health ministry reports over 55,600 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel faces accusations of war crimes due to its blockades and restrictions on humanitarian aid, including food, fuel, and medical supplies.
