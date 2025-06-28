403
Trump celebrates ‘spectacular’ US attack against Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a televised address from the White House on Saturday night, hailing the overnight airstrikes on Iran as a “spectacular military success.” He claimed American forces had “completely obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and warned that more attacks would follow if Tehran refuses to pursue peace.
Trump stated the operation aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities and neutralize what he called the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. He declared that the mission achieved its goals fully, describing Iran as the “bully of the Middle East” and demanding that the country choose peace or face even more devastating consequences.
The president referenced decades of hostility from Iran, including attacks on American troops and the deaths caused by Iranian forces and figures such as Qassem Soleimani. He emphasized his long-standing position to prevent Iran from continuing its aggression.
Trump expressed gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting close U.S.-Israel coordination, and praised the Israeli and American militaries for their roles in the operation. He reserved special thanks for U.S. servicemembers and General Dan "Razin" Caine, whom he credited for leading the mission with precision and brilliance.
Trump ended his address with a solemn warning that although the targets hit were the most challenging and potentially the most dangerous, many others remain. If Iran does not de-escalate, the U.S. is prepared to strike again—quickly and decisively.
He concluded by thanking God, praising the military, and offering blessings for the Middle East, Israel, and America. A press briefing with General Caine and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was scheduled for the following morning.
