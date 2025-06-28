Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Undersecretary Of State For Political Affairs

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Undersecretary Of State For Political Affairs


2025-06-28 08:02:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Washington, with Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States of America, HE Allison Hooker on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the US, ways to support and strengthen them, and the joint efforts that resulted in the peace agreement between Rwanda and the DRC, and the ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon, and Syria, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, HE the US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs expressed her country's appreciation for the role played by the State of Qatar in mediation and conflict resolution, and its continuous efforts to support regional and international stability through peaceful and diplomatic means.

MENAFN28062025000063011010ID1109735515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search