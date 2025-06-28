Two Children Injured By Explosion Of Unknown Object In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The incident was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Two children were injured in an explosion in the village of Stavyshche of the Shevchenkove community. Preliminarily, an unknown object detonated, which the boys found near the yard. The victims are 12 and 15 years old," the statement said.

Ukraine interested in involving U.S. companies in humanitarian demining - MoD

According to Syniehubov, the younger child sustained an open head wound, while the older boy suffered burns to his hand. Both have been hospitalized, and doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

As previously reported, in early June, two people were killed by a mine explosion in the village of Zatoka, Odesa region.