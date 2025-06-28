403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Assaults Kill Twenty-Six Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 26 Palestinians were killed and several more injured early Saturday following a series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments targeting various locations throughout the Gaza Strip. The attacks, which hit civilian shelters and residential areas, have sparked widespread condemnation.
In the northern Gaza region, an Israeli airstrike struck the Adnan Al-Alami School, which had been providing shelter to displaced families. The attack claimed the lives of two Palestinians, including a child, and left 12 others wounded, according to medical sources who spoke with a new agency.
In a separate incident, two Palestinians lost their lives when an Israeli airstrike hit a home in the Jabalia al-Balad neighborhood. Meanwhile, in the Deir al-Balah area of central Gaza, two civilians were killed in another Israeli attack that targeted a group of people gathered east of the city.
Israeli airstrikes continued to intensify throughout the day, with three Palestinians killed in the Al-Saftawi area of northern Gaza City. In southern Gaza, six more people died in an Israeli airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.
Several others were wounded in the same strike. Another airstrike in the same region targeted a displaced family’s tent, killing one person and injuring several others.
Israeli forces also shot and killed a Palestinian while he was waiting for aid south of Gaza City.
This incident occurred near a distribution point linked to the controversial US-Israeli aid initiative, which has faced severe criticism for placing civilians at risk. The operation, which has been active since May 27, has seen Israeli troops repeatedly fire on Palestinians waiting to receive food and supplies.
Local medical teams confirmed that at least 10 people were injured by live ammunition at one of these aid distribution points near the Netzarim corridor. The controversial aid system, which operates independently of the UN and major humanitarian agencies, has been described by critics as a “death trap.”
The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 549 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 4,066 have been injured while attempting to receive aid at these distribution sites.
Further artillery shelling targeted two homes in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia early Saturday, injuring at least eight people.
Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has maintained its aggressive military campaign in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of over 56,000 Palestinians since October 2023, the majority of whom are women and children.
In a significant development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in relation to its ongoing actions in Gaza.
