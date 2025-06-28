PM Modi Honoured As 'Dharma Chakravarti' At Acharya Vidyanand's Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was conferred with the title of 'Dharma Chakravarti' at the centenary celebrations of Jain saint Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.

"On this occasion, you honoured me with the title of 'Dharma Chakravarti'. I do not consider myself suitable for this. But it is our culture that whatever we receive from saints, we accept it as 'prasad'. So, I humbly accept this 'prasad' and dedicate it to Maa Bharati," PM Modi said during his speech.

The centenary celebrations mark the formal commencement of a year-long national tribute to the spiritual leader, being organised by the Union Culture Ministry in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, Delhi.

Talking about how today's date is special as Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj received his title on this very day in 1987, which represented a 'pavitra dhaara' connecting Jain culture to ideas of restraint and compassion.

"This day is also special because on 28th June 1987, Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj received the title of 'Acharya'. It wasn't just an honour but it was also a 'pavitra dhaara' connecting the Jain culture to ideas, restraint and compassion," PM Modi said.

"When we are celebrating his 100th birth anniversary today, it reminds us of that historic moment. On this occasion, I bow to the feet of Acharya Shri Munirajji. I pray that his blessings are with us always. People, these centenary celebrations are not just any normal event. It has the memory of a time period and the remembrance of an ascetic life. Today, to make this moment memorable, postal stamps have been made, for this too, I greet the people," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi unveils commemorative postage stamps in memory of Acharya

During the celebrations, PM Modi, along with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, unveiled the commemorative postage stamps in memory of the Acharya.

Talking about the history of India, the PM Modi added,“India is the oldest living culture of the world. We have been immortal for thousands of years because our ideas are immortal, our thoughts are immortal, and our philosophy is immortal. The source of this philosophy is our sages, saints and acharyas”

Earlier today, PM Modi, along with the Union Minister Shekhawat, attended an exhibition titled "Life and Legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj," which featured paintings and murals depicting the leader's life.

The centenary year will be observed from June 28, 2025 to April 22, 2026, with a range of cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives across the country, aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, according to an official statement from the ministry of culture.

The Acharya was born on April 22, 1925, in Shedbal, Belagavi (Karnataka). He received his initiation at a young age and went on to become one of the most prolific Jain scholars of modern times, having memorised over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses. He has authored over 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics, including Jain Darshan, Anekantavada, and Mokshamarg Darshan. He travelled barefoot across Indian states for several decades, strictly adhering to Kayotsarga meditation, brahmacharya, and extreme austerity.

He was instrumental in the restoration and revival of ancient Jain temples across India, including those in Delhi, Vaishali, Indore, and Shravanabelagola, and was closely associated with the Shravanabelagola Mahamastakabhishek and the 2600th Janm Kalyanak Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira. He identified the site of Kundgram (now Basokund) in Bihar as the birthplace of Bhagwan Mahavir, a finding later recognised by the Government of India in 1956.

The centenary year will feature programs across India, focusing on community engagement, youth participation, interfaith dialogue, temple outreach, and Jain heritage awareness, ensuring that the timeless message of Acharya Vidyanand Ji reaches future generations.