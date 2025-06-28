Five Soldiers Martyred In Suicide Attack On Security Convoy In North Waziristan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A deadly suicide bombing near Khadi village in North Waziristan claimed the lives of five security personnel and left at least ten civilians, including women and children, injured. The attack targeted a military vehicle, official sources have confirmed.

According to reports, the blast occurred as a military convoy was passing through Mir Ali subdivision. In the aftermath of the attack, both civil and security forces launched a joint search operation in the area.

Following the suicide bombing, a strict curfew has been imposed across North Waziristan. All major roads from Bannu to Miranshah and the Afghan border have been sealed and closed to civilian traffic.

The fallen soldiers have been identified as Zahid Sahib, Roohail, Sohrab, Wali Sahib, and Ismail. Among the injured are Tanveer, Tahir Sahib, Shehab, Qadeer, Sakhawat, Ikram, another Wali Sahib, and Fayaz.

The injured were rushed to a nearby military hospital for emergency medical treatment. Several of them are reported to be in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll may rise.