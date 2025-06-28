Dubai: Man Sentenced To Jail For Swindling Doctor Out Of Dh600,000, Embezzling Funds

A 48-year-old European man has been sentenced in absentia to one month in jail and fined Dh600,000 by the Dubai Misdemeanors Court after being found guilty of embezzling funds from an Arab doctor under the pretext of a medical partnership.

The court also ordered his deportation following the completion of his sentence.

The case dates back to May last year, when the doctor filed an official complaint alleging that the defendant had defrauded her of Dh600,000. According to her testimony, the man had approached her with a proposal to partner in establishing a multi-speciality medical centre in Dubai with an estimated investment of Dh7 million.

She stated that she met the defendant during a medical exhibition and conference held in Dubai, where he convinced her of the investment opportunity.

He claimed to be working with other partners and asked her to contribute Dh1 million towards the venture. As part of this, she transferred Dh400,000 as an initial payment, followed by another Dh200,000 to his personal bank account.

However, after receiving the funds, the defendant allegedly began delaying progress on the project and refused to proceed with the partnership or refund the money. This prompted the victim to approach the authorities and lodge a formal complaint.

The court ruled that the defendant had received the money in a fiduciary capacity and misused it for personal gain, which amounted to embezzlement.