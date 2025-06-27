Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Says Russia Is Ready For Third Round Of Talks With Ukraine

Putin Says Russia Is Ready For Third Round Of Talks With Ukraine


2025-06-27 07:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Baza Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

Speaking to journalists after the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Minsk, Putin stated that Russia is prepared to return the bodies of 3,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers and resume diplomatic contacts thereafter.

He added that Moscow is ready for a third round of talks with Ukraine.

Read also: Zelensky at PACE: Hague is ideal place to establish justice

Putin noted that the draft memoranda exchanged by both sides are“two directly opposite documents,” but added that this was“not surprising” given the circumstances.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that further negotiations in Istanbul would only be possible if conducted without Russian ultimatums. He noted that, in its current form, the Russian memorandum does not resemble a document on de-escalation.

MENAFN27062025000193011044ID1109734340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search