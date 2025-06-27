Putin Says Russia Is Ready For Third Round Of Talks With Ukraine
Speaking to journalists after the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Minsk, Putin stated that Russia is prepared to return the bodies of 3,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers and resume diplomatic contacts thereafter.
He added that Moscow is ready for a third round of talks with Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky at PACE: Hague is ideal place to establish justice
Putin noted that the draft memoranda exchanged by both sides are“two directly opposite documents,” but added that this was“not surprising” given the circumstances.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that further negotiations in Istanbul would only be possible if conducted without Russian ultimatums. He noted that, in its current form, the Russian memorandum does not resemble a document on de-escalation.
