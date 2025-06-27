PS Miner Announces Enhanced Payment Options For Cloud Mining Participants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, the digital asset market is changing rapidly, and a piece of news has attracted widespread attention from cryptocurrency enthusiasts: the PS Miner platform allows users to pay with crypto wallets, and all participants have the opportunity to make a profit.

Hampshire, United Kingdom – June 27, 2025 – PS Miner, a cloud mining platform, has announced the integration of cryptocurrency wallet payments for its services, aiming to streamline the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers opportunities for participants to potentially earn passive income through its various mining packages.







The digital asset market continues to evolve in 2025, and cloud mining remains a popular avenue for individuals seeking to engage with cryptocurrency mining without the need for personal equipment. PS Miner states that it allows users to rent computing power and receive daily payouts based on their share of this power. The platform highlights its use of AI-based mining strategies, which it claims are designed to optimize investor returns.

How to Engage with PS Miner

Individuals interested in using the PS Miner platform can follow these steps:



Users can visit the official PS Miner website ( ) and create an account using their email address. The platform offers various cloud mining packages, allowing users to select an option based on their needs. Examples of available packages include:







New User Experience Contract: Investment: $100, Contract Period: 2 days, Daily Income: $3.6, Expiration Income: $100 + $7.2 Investment: $500, Contract Period: 5 days, Daily Income: $6.35, Expiration Income: $500 + $31.75







Investment: $3,000, Contract Period: 20 days, Daily Income: $42, Expiration Income: $3,000 + $840



Investment: $10,000, Contract Period: 45 days, Daily Income: $160, Expiration Income: $10,000 + $7,200 Investment: $50,000, Contract Period: 50 days, Daily Income: $900, Income at Maturity: $50,000 + $45,000

The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies for payment, including stablecoins such as USDT-TRC 20, BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC 20,

BCH, Doge, and SOL. Upon successful recharge and package selection, the system is designed to automatically commence mining.

Users can monitor their mining income in real time on the platform. Mining income is reportedly paid daily to the user's account. Withdrawals are available once the account balance reaches $100, with funds transferable to a user's crypto wallet or used for further contract purchases.







PS Miner Platform Features

PS Miner highlights several aspects of its operations:



The company states it utilizes renewable energy sources such as wind, water, and solar to power its mining operations.

PS Miner reports using ASIC miners and GPU equipment, emphasizing its experience in cloud mining operations.

The majority of PS Miner's funds are reportedly stored in offline cold wallets, and the platform claims to employ security measures like McAfee® SECURE protection and Cloudflare® SECURE protection.

The PS Miner team is described as being composed of blockchain industry professionals and IT engineers.

The platform emphasizes that XRP mining on their service does not require users to own hardware, as the platform manages the computing power.

PS Miner offers 24/7 online customer service to address user inquiries. The platform's integration of crypto wallet payments aims to simplify the payment process for users by bypassing certain registration and private key management steps.







About PS Miner

PS Miner describes itself as a global cryptocurrency mining company, stating it provides cloud mining services to over 7 million users across more than 180 countries and regions. The company reports utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technology and clean energy sources in its operations, aiming to make cryptocurrency mining more sustainable and accessible.

Contact Information:

Email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Amy Wilson Email: ...