AT&T Contributes $9.3 Million To Human-I-T To Bridge Connectivity Gap

This renewed commitment brings AT&T's total support of Human-I-T to nearly $30 million since the inception of their partnership-an alliance that continues to redefine what is possible through community-driven connectivity solutions. Through this latest funding, more than 21,000 individuals and families will receive access to affordable internet, essential technology, and vital digital literacy resources.

"Our long-standing partnership with AT&T continues to create real, measurable impact. With nearly $30 million in total support, they have shown a deep belief in Human-I-T's mission and a commitment to digital inclusion that speaks for itself," reported Human-I-T CEO & Co-Founder, Gabe Midleton. "Their commitment allows us to scale our work to reach even more communities that have been left behind by the digital divide, and create real opportunities for people to thrive. Together, we are making sure that everyone, regardless of income or zip code, has the tools they need to succeed and the chance to reach their fullest potential in today's digital world."

A National Model for Impact

This strategic collaboration between Human-I-T and AT&T began in 2021 and has since empowered over 140,000 individuals by distributing more than 42,800 devices to underserved families. These initiatives have not only provided physical tools but also connected households with affordable internet access and digital training, ensuring long-term participation in the digital economy.

With this significant contribution Human-I-Twill expand their efforts even further-supporting AT&T's broader national goal of helping people get and stay connected to reliable high-speed internet by 2030.

"At AT&T, we believe that digital equity is fundamental to unlocking opportunity and empowering communities," said Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, AT&T. "Our renewed contribution to Human-I-T reflects our deep commitment to bridging the connectivity gap and ensuring that thousands across the country gain access to the essential tools they need to take part in the digital age. Together, we are not only providing devices but also fostering digital literacy and inclusion to pave the way for education, employment, and lifelong success."

Proven Impact, Renewed Commitment

To date, Human-I-T's nationwide work has led to:



Over 523,000 devices distributed

Internet access provided to more than 110,000 households More than 20 million pounds of e-waste responsibly diverted from landfills

With AT&T's total commitment to Human-I-T now surpassing $27 million, both organizations are forging an even stronger foundation for equitable digital access across the country. This contribution builds on a legacy of success that began in 2021.

As the partnership enters this next chapter, Human-I-T and AT&T remain aligned in their belief that access to technology and the internet is not a luxury-it's a basic human right in today's digital world.

About Human-I-T :

The Human-I-T mission is to ensure everyone, regardless of socio-economic status, can access the tools they need to succeed in the digital age. By refurbishing donated technology and offering low-cost internet access, Human-I-T promotes digital inclusion and environmental sustainability through partnerships with businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits. Human-I-T has positively impacted thousands of lives, fostering education, employment, and community growth.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T :

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting underserved communities, including students, older adults, and those on tribal lands, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.

