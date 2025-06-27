QFSCOIN Launches Risk-Free Passive Income Platform With Secure, Automated Crypto Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New users can access free Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining with daily returns, all backed by advanced encryption and eco-conscious infrastructure.

Lewes, Delaware, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 2025 - As global interest in crypto mining rebounds, QFSCOIN is stepping forward with a secure, user-friendly, and sustainable approach to earning passive income. With its latest rollout of free starter mining contracts, QFSCOIN is welcoming first-time users to experience hassle-free Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining-no technical setup, no hardware required.







The platform's mission is simple: make cloud mining accessible to all, whether you're a beginner exploring digital assets or an investor seeking stable, hands-free crypto rewards.

“QFSCOIN was built on the idea that anyone should be able to earn from crypto securely and sustainably,” said a QFSCOIN representative.“We've eliminated the learning curve and upfront costs-our users just sign up, activate mining, and start earning.”

Secure and Simple Crypto Mining for Everyone

Security is a cornerstone of the QFSCOIN experience. Using multi-layer encryption , secure cloud infrastructure, and 24/7 system monitoring, the platform ensures users' data and wallets are well-protected. This makes QFSCOIN a reliable choice for individuals concerned about safety in the digital finance space.

At the same time, its automated mining system delivers daily earnings , with support for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) . No complicated installations or market tracking-just a streamlined dashboard and smart cloud-based operations.

Key Features at a Glance:



Free Trial Mining Contract : New users can start earning right away without depositing funds.

Instant Mining Activation : Just register and start-no hardware needed.

Daily Payouts : Users enjoy consistent passive income.

Green Infrastructure : Energy-efficient servers support environmentally conscious mining. Referral Program : Additional income opportunities for inviting friend .



Who Should Use QFSCOIN?

QFSCOIN is ideal for:



Crypto newcomers curious about earning without trading or mining rigs.

Passive income seekers looking for a simple, low-risk financial tool.

Eco-minded individuals who value sustainable digital services. Mobile-first users who prefer managing earnings via a mobile app.



As more individuals look to diversify income in a turbulent economy, QFSCOIN is positioned as a secure, beginner-friendly gateway into the crypto space .

Why QFSCOIN

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

