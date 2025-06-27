Freedom Holding Corp.: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Outlook On Key Operating Subsidiaries To“Positive” On Strengthened Risk Management And Compliance

International credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook on Freedom Holding Corp.'s core operating subsidiaries from“Stable” to“Positive,” while affirming their credit ratings at 'B+/B'. The revised outlook applies to Freedom Finance JSC, Freedom Finance Europe Ltd., Freedom Finance Global PLC, and Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC. The rating of the parent company, Freedom Holding Corp., was affirmed at 'B-' with a Stable outlook.

Positive Outlook: recognition of systemic progress

The revised outlook reflects Freedom Holding's significant achievements in consolidating and enhancing its risk management and compliance functions across the organization.

Over the past two years, the group has implemented a centralized risk management policy, adopted unified risk appetite standards, established a compliance project management office, and expanded its oversight team to include 129 risk specialists and 162 compliance professionals operating across22jurisdictions.

“We've come a long way - turning fragmented control functions into a unified, centralized system at the group level. This decision reflects the maturity of our governance model,” commented CEO Timur Turlov.

Focus on resilience: lower risk and balanced growth

The holding's overall capitalization strengthened in fiscal year 2025. Its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio rose from 11.6% to around 13%, supported by moderate balance sheet growth, a decline in economic and industry risks in Kazakhstan, and a resilient brokerage business. As of March 2025, Freedom Group serves around 5 million customers, including over 4.4 million financial clients, with its SuperApp becoming a key digital tool for users' day-to-day financial activities.

Market leadership in Kazakhstan, growth in Europe

S&P highlighted Freedom's continued leadership in Kazakhstan's retail brokerage sector, serving approximately 683,000 clients worldwide, of whom over 151,000 executed at least one trade in the last quarter of FY2025. The group is also expanding its presence in Europe, with 391,000 clients via its Cyprus-based subsidiary and offices in 10 EU countries. The holding company continues to invest in the telecom segment and maintains a sustainable business model supported by income from brokerage operations.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp . is aninternational financial and technology grouplisted on the Nasdaq (ticker: FRHC). The company offers investment, banking, insurance, and digital services through its integrated platform, Freedom SuperApp. The group operates in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City.

Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

