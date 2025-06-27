High Anti-Graft Court Sets UAH 120M Bail In Vice PM Case

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant ruling was handed down on Friday by investigating Judge Vitaliy Kryklyvyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The court has ruled to partially grant the motion of the National Anti-corruption Bureau detective: to apply a preventive measure in the form of a bail to the suspect, Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov. The bail amount is set at UAH 120,002,667,” the judge said.

The court also imposed on Vice PM Chernyshov a number of obligations, including to report upon each summons to the detective, prosecutor, and court, to notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of any home address or job change, and not to leave country without the permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court.

The restrictive measure shall remain in place until August 28.

At the same time, the court did not oblige Chernyshov to surrender his passports for foreign travel and put on an ankle monitoring device. The court also rejected the prosecutor's motion to suspend Chernyshov from office.

The court's decision can be appealed in the Appellate Chamber of the Supreme Administrative Court of Ukraine.

During the court session, Chernyshov's lawyers claimed he was unable to post bail since the NABU director had earlier ordered that the official's property and assets be seized. They also asked the court not to oblige Chernyshov to wear an electronic bracelet, as this would affect his professional activities as Vice Prime Minister.

At the same time, the prosecutor asked the court to rule on a UAH 120 million bail, obliging Chernyshov to wear an ankle bracelet and suspending him from office pending the probe.

The prosecutor noted that Chernyshov had the opportunity to post bail, since not all of his property has been arrested.

During the hearing, Chernyshov claimed he had no intention to flee country, noting that his professional reputation is what is at stake, and expressing willingness to“understand the essence” of the case.

Chernyshov noted that international visits and meetings with Ukrainians abroad are part of his job as Minister of National Unity.

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine pressed charges against Vice PM Chernyshov on June 23, accusing him of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.