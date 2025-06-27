Timetree Becomes Official Partner Of Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN)

MENAFN - GetNews) Establishing 'TimeTree Award' as AI Partner, Providing Integrated Festival Schedule Management

Schedule-sharing platform 'TimeTree' announced its collaboration as an official partner with the 29th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN). At the upcoming film festival running from July 3 to 13, TimeTree has expanded the scope of its partnership beyond simple schedule management by establishing a 'TimeTree AI technology award'.







BIFAN, which has served as a sacred ground for genre films including fantasy, science fiction, horror, and thriller since its founding in 1997, has been recognized as a stage where creative narratives and technical experimentation coexist. In particular, it is acknowledged as the central axis of Asian genre cinema and a leading festival that sets trends in the global film industry, hosting an annual gathering of international filmmakers throughout the Bucheon area.

Through this collaboration, TimeTree provides services that integrate and manage the entire festival schedule, from screening schedules of submitted films to events, side programs, and industry activities. Both audiences and film industry professionals, as well as media personnel, can save schedules to personal calendars or share them in real-time, dramatically improving information accessibility when using TimeTree.

The most notable aspect of this collaboration is TimeTree's establishment of the 'TimeTree Best Technical Achievement' in the major AI film award categories. This represents a strategic decision to maximize synergy with BIFAN's AI film International Competition section, targeting works that compete in innovation and creativity of AI video technology.

TimeTree's venture into this AI award category is supported by the company's dedicated efforts and interest in AI technology. Having surpassed 65 million users, TimeTree is working to realize a world where users receive optimal action recommendations through the integration of scheduled data and AI. The company has been promoting AI utilization since 2023 and continues to add content related to AI applications in scheduled data.

The collaboration extends beyond simple awards. The 'AI Film Institute Bucheon' operated by BIFAN, also utilizes TimeTree's public calendar system to run its curriculum. All schedules for video production programs using generative AI technology, including Fantastic Film School (AI Workshop) and BIFAN+ AI International Conference, are systematically managed through TimeTree, enabling real-time information sharing among participants.

The BIFAN Secretariat official stated, "At a time when sophisticated connections with audiences regarding content are needed, the collaboration with TimeTree holds great symbolic significance in terms of the convergence of technology and art." TimeTree plans to evolve into a platform that presents new standards for schedule sharing across various fields including culture and arts, industrial events, and sports. The 29th BIFAN is expected to serve as a stage that presents the future of genre cinema through new communication methods where technology and art converge.

About the Calendar Sharing App TimeTree

The calendar sharing app 'TimeTree' is a calendar service premised on sharing and communication. It allows easy schedule sharing among multiple people-families, partners, clubs, workplaces, and more-and enables users to create multiple calendars tailored to different purposes. Since beginning service on March 24, 2015, it has surpassed 60 million registered users worldwide as of October 2024. It is widely used in users' daily lives as a "wall calendar inside your smartphone."

About TimeTree Public Calendar

'TimeTree Public Calendar' is a platform where anyone can easily distribute and follow event information in calendar format. By simply following their favorite calendars, users can link various event information to their own calendars-from useful information like sales and campaigns to outdoor activities, sports team game schedules, and entertainment-related information.