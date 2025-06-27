Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Parliament Reaffirms Ongoing Support For Palestinian Cause


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 27 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi affirmed Friday the Parliament's continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause.
In a press conference at Rafah border crossing, Al-Yamahi expressed deep gratitude to Egypt for facilitating the delegation's visit, saying, "We came to Rafah to tell the world do not forget Palestine."
He described the visit as "a cry of conscience and a message to the free world not to ignore the suffering of a defenseless people buried under rubble."
Al-Yamahi highlighted the immense suffering endured daily by Palestinians under occupation, emphasizing the ongoing crimes and genocidal war that has lasted for over a year and a half.
"While global powers focus on the Israel-Iran conflict, a nation is being silently slaughtered in Gaza," he warned.
He described the injuries and devastation witnessed as a reflection of the occupation's brutality, adding, "We saw pain greater than wounds and resilience stronger than suffering in the faces of the injured."
Al-Yamahi urged the international community, the UN, and human rights organizations not to turn a blind eye.
"Palestinian blood is no less sacred than any other," he said. "Enough silence it is time for a serious stand to end Gaza's open wound."
He also thanked Egypt and President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi for their generous support and medical care for the wounded, praising Egyptian efforts as noble and deeply humanitarian.
Al-Yamahi concluded by reaffirming the Arab Parliament's commitment to political and diplomatic action to secure Palestinian freedom and independence. (end)
