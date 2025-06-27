Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Envoys To The US Discuss Cooperation, Aspirations


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 27 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries discussed on Friday latest developments in the Gulf region, and ways to enhance cooperation.
This came during a meeting held at Kuwait Embassy in Washington, where Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah invited her Gulf counterparts.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest developments and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in line with shared priorities and aspirations.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba, Omani Ambassador Talal Al-Rahbi, Bahraini Ambassador Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid, and Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad.(end)
