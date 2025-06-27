403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Envoys To The US Discuss Cooperation, Aspirations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 27 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries discussed on Friday latest developments in the Gulf region, and ways to enhance cooperation.
This came during a meeting held at Kuwait Embassy in Washington, where Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah invited her Gulf counterparts.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest developments and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in line with shared priorities and aspirations.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba, Omani Ambassador Talal Al-Rahbi, Bahraini Ambassador Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid, and Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad.(end)
amm
This came during a meeting held at Kuwait Embassy in Washington, where Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah invited her Gulf counterparts.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest developments and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in line with shared priorities and aspirations.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba, Omani Ambassador Talal Al-Rahbi, Bahraini Ambassador Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid, and Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad.(end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment