The Data-Driven City: Revolutionising Urban Transport

One of the biggest breakthroughs in the future of urban living is the integration of the Internet of Things and infrastructure to form smart cities. Urban life, as we know it, would not be possible without the digital revolution.

Now cities are not only defined by their buildings and streets but by the flow of data that connects them all. The role of digitalisation and data in transport is pivotal in creating the smart, efficient urban environments we all strive for. Our current infrastructure often operates in silos - transport, power, and water systems functioning independently. However, the city of the future we envision is integrated, and information flows seamlessly between these systems, creating a sustainable, adaptive, and tailored urban environment.

In today's interconnected world, it is critical to treat virtual and digital assets with the same importance as their physical counterparts. We already recognise the importance of ensuring the physical foundations of a building are designed correctly, are robust and can support the physical assets. The same goes for the data and digital infrastructure which should be designed to be robust to support the digital needs of the asset.

Traditionally, transport infrastructure was designed and operated in isolation. Roads, railways, and transit systems were built for capacity but lacked integration and real-time adaptability. Maintenance was reactive, and flexibility was challenging. However, the digital revolution is transforming how we design, operate and maintain these systems. With data at the core, infrastructure is increasingly becoming interconnected, predictive, and dynamic. Digital tools enable real-time traffic management, smarter maintenance, and optimized resource use.

For example, Dubai's roads are monitored by an Advanced Traffic Management System which includes a network of CCTV cameras, vehicle traffic counting stations, and roadside Bluetooth sensors to detect passing mobile phones and vehicles. In addition, around 10,000 Dubai taxis are fitted with transponders which transmit the speed and location of the taxi at all times. This collective data is used to help traffic operators understand traffic speed, volumes and the likelihood of incidents across the city. All this information is then combined into a data fusion model ensuring the input is harmonized, normalized and any conflicts are resolved.

The recently established Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center (DITSC), developed collaboratively by Parsons and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), leverages technology to improve incident monitoring and traffic flow. It also lays the groundwork for future mobility options, including connected and autonomous vehicles, and can adapt to changing mobility preferences.

As urban development increasingly relies on data, it becomes essential to meticulously monitor and secure this information and our networks. Advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being deployed to safeguard critical infrastructure. These tools identify potential vulnerabilities and respond to cyber threats in real-time, addressing the needs of an increasingly digital transportation space.

When applied correctly, AI can transform how we access, operate and maintain our transport systems. At its core however, AI is only as powerful as the data that informs it. To unlock the most value, we need to look at how we structure, connect, and make data accessible.

One of the most practical and impactful applications of AI is predictive maintenance. By leveraging structured data, machine learning and advanced analytics, we can shift from reactive fixes to proactive interventions. Predictive tools are not only used to improve the efficiency and safety of operations but are increasingly commonplace in asset management and maintenance activities. RTA's Rail Infrastructure Maintenance Management System (RIMMS) improves the existing maintenance methods, analyzes cost during the asset's lifespan, and adopts more systematic inspection procedures. It also helps establish a basis for performing comprehensive analysis of the rail infrastructure asset management - confirming that focused investments can be leveraged to meet current and future maintenance needs of the Dubai Metro and Tram System.

The role data plays in our mobility networks starts right from project inception. As a transport project evolves, so does the data that underpins it. During the initial design phase, geospatial and survey data are crucial for planning purposes and to understand the concept in context with the area. Progressing into design, data is generated for each asset with attributes including material type, quality and quantity, cost and embodied carbon. Once the asset is built, we move into the operation and maintenance phase, where the static asset data developed during design is augmented with operational data. This enables the asset to be operated efficiently and provides the basis for functionality such asset performance assessments and analytics to predict potential failure.

To navigate this complex lifecycle, a robust data architecture needs to be considered, often referred to as the 'Golden Thread of Data'. This approach recognizes the importance of data relationships from concept through to operation to enable a seamless integration throughout the project lifecycle. One example where this approach is being applied is in Saudi Arabia in a project to create a futuristic city, greatly enhanced by technology and underpinned by the creation of an environment where data is shared frictionlessly between systems, assets and industry sectors.

Recognising the importance of data in our mobility networks is a fundamental necessity. It provides operational insights that are crucial for modern urban living. With the right approach to data, we can ensure that our cities are interconnected, operationally efficient, and intelligent, ultimately serving the needs of all citizens and ushering a smarter, more sustainable future.

The writer is Technical Director –Digital Solutions at Parsons.