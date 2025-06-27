DPIIT Reviews Infra Projects In Northeast To Fast-Track Implementation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conducted a comprehensive review of critical infrastructure projects across five north-eastern states on June 24, 2025.

Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia chaired the high-level meeting, which examined key challenges affecting mega infrastructure developments in Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting brought together senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents to address implementation bottlenecks through enhanced coordination mechanisms facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

The review encompassed projects with a combined value exceeding Rs 75,000 crores across multiple sectors.

In Jharkhand, officials examined 18 issues spanning 11 major projects valued at over Rs 34,213 crores. Sikkim's review covered two issues across two projects worth Rs 943.04 crores, while Nagaland presented three issues related to two projects totalling Rs 544.65 crores.

Assam's single project under review carries a value of Rs 6,700 crores, and Arunachal Pradesh's assessment included seven issues across three projects, including one private sector initiative, with a combined worth of Rs 33,469 crores.

The Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I in Jharkhand received detailed scrutiny during the proceedings.

Implemented by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PUVNL) under the Ministry of Power, the project envisions a total capacity of 4,000 MW across multiple phases.

Phase I will establish three units of 800 MW each, totalling 2,400 MW capacity through a brownfield expansion at the existing facility site. The expansion project incorporates supercritical technology designed to enhance operational efficiency while reducing environmental emissions.

Water supply arrangements involve drawing from the nearby Nalkari Dam, with coal requirements secured through NTPC's captive coal blocks, ensuring resource availability for sustained operations.

Arunachal Pradesh's flagship Dibang Hydropower Project emerged as another focal point of the review. The 2,880 MW facility, developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power, will feature India's tallest dam structure upon completion.

The project is projected to generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually and is scheduled for commissioning by February 2032.

Beyond power generation, the Dibang project will contribute to flood control measures while providing 13 percent free power allocation to Arunachal Pradesh state.

The initiative aligns with national Net Zero objectives by expanding renewable energy capacity in the northeastern region.

Infrastructure connectivity received attention through the Kohima Bypass Road project in Nagaland, undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The bypass is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in Kohima city while improving both intra-state and inter-state connectivity networks.

The road project is expected to stimulate trade activities, boost tourism potential, and strengthen regional integration across the northeastern states.

Officials emphasised the project's significance for socio-economic development and infrastructure resilience in the region's challenging geographical terrain.

A private sector initiative by GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited in Arunachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 1,000 crores, also underwent review during the meeting.

Secretary Bhatia advised the state government to prioritise the project and provide necessary support to ensure timely resolution of implementation challenges.

The DPIIT leadership encouraged proactive measures to enhance Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) parameters, aiming to strengthen private sector confidence and create favourable investment conditions both within the state and nationally.

The emphasis on private sector engagement reflects broader policy objectives to attract investment in infrastructure development.

Secretary Bhatia reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks for project monitoring and instructed relevant authorities to adopt proactive approaches in addressing pending implementation issues.

He highlighted the importance of private sector participants utilising the Project Monitoring Group mechanism to accelerate project timelines and ensure efficient resolution of concerns through collaborative efforts among central government agencies, state authorities, and private stakeholders.

