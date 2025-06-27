Credlix Launches India-Mexico B2B Network For Industrial Products

MENAFN - KNN India)Global fintech platform Credlix has announced the launch of its India-Mexico Connect service, marking a significant development in bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

The service enables Mexican buyers to source industrial products directly from Indian manufacturers through the extensive B2B network of Moglix, Credlix's parent company, while providing access to collateral-free trade financing.

The initiative represents the first instance of an Indian B2B start-up introducing such a comprehensive service in Mexico.

The platform aims to strengthen collaboration between Mexican importers and Indian exporters while accelerating supply chain diversification efforts for Mexican businesses seeking alternatives to traditional sourcing channels.

The service was officially introduced at the IndMex Chamber event hosted by the Embassy of India in Mexico on June 19.

The event, held in the presence of H.E. Pankaj Sharma, Ambassador of India to Mexico, was organized by the Trade and Commerce Council of India and Mexico (IndMex) and brought together key stakeholders from business, trade, and diplomatic sectors to foster stronger bilateral relations.

"With the launch of India Sourcing for Mexico, we are enabling a new chapter in India-LATAM trade," stated Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix and Credlix.

He further added, "As Mexico grows as a nearshoring hub and India expands its manufacturing base, this initiative bridges both supply and capital gaps, creating stronger global value chains."

Ambassador Dr. Pankaj Sharma and Daniel Becker Feldman, CEO, Banca Mifel, emphasized the transition from diplomatic goodwill to concrete business outcomes during the event.

Dr. Sharma highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of enabling tangible economic engagement between the two countries.

The India-Mexico Connect platform provides Mexican buyers access to a comprehensive range of industrial products from over 20,000 Indian suppliers within the Moglix network.

The product categories include automotive components, engineering goods, chemicals, bulk packaging, textiles, and electronics.

Through Credlix's invoice-based export financing system, imports are eligible for up to 90 percent working capital financing at the time of shipment, with no collateral requirements.

The platform addresses several long-standing challenges in cross-border trade, including payment security concerns, sourcing complexity, and limited access to trade finance.

By integrating procurement and financing functions into a digital-first platform, the service aims to deliver a streamlined cross-border trade experience for users.

The initiative aligns with several global economic trends, including China+1 diversification strategies, nearshoring practices, and Indo-Pacific economic cooperation frameworks.

The service aims to accelerate growth in the current USD 11 billion trade relationship between India and Mexico, which remains significantly smaller compared to Mexico's USD 120 billion trade volume with China.

Through India-Mexico Connect, the initiative positions India as a reliable sourcing partner for Mexican businesses while establishing Credlix as a key financial infrastructure provider for this emerging trade corridor.

The platform represents a strategic effort to capitalize on evolving global supply chain dynamics and strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Credlix operates as a global supply chain financing platform that provides small and medium enterprises with access to fast, collateral-free working capital.

(KNN Bureau)